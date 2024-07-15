Unlock Your Students' Potential With AR AIMS.

Become a Partner

AR AIMS opens the door for all middle school and high school students in Arkansas to reach their academic potential by offering high quality, student centered teacher training and support to empower teachers to become more effective in advanced instructional methods and strategies.

Mission & Goals
About AIMS

Upcoming Opportunities

ArkanasAIMS offers many training opportunities to its members. Browse by category for upcoming opportunities

AP Math Fall Conference Workshop

October 7
 - 8, 2024
Two full days of professional development with nationally recognized presenters in AP Calculus and AP Statistics.
Learn More & Register

AP English Fall Conference Workshop

October 28
 - 29, 2024
Two days of professional development with nationally recognized presenters.
Learn More & Register

AP Science Fall Conference Workshop

October 7
 - 8, 2024
Two full days of professional development with national presenters in AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Physics 1 and AP Environmental Science.
Learn More & Register

Opening the door for every student to reach their academic potential.

7k+

Teachers Trained

Since 2014, teachers across Arkansas have been using AR AIMS workshops, trainings, and resources.

130+

Partner Schools

Partnering with schools across Arkansas to help drive positive educational results.

1400+

Students Educated

Since 2015, students across Arkansas have attended AP Summer Boot Camp and AP Super Saturday events.

AR AIMS is a valuable program that provides outstanding professional development and classroom resources which have helped me drive my instruction to serve my students better.

Carole Hill

Genoa Central High School

Our presenter did a fantastic job! Really! He was on point and kept the pace moving at a productive pace. He was motivational, humorous, enlightening, and empowering.

Shannon Bowden

Conway High School

The entire Arkansas AIMS team has been instrumental in helping me help my students achieve their academic goals.

Stephanie Fritts

Little Rock Southwest High School

The science hands-on workshop was informative, practical and incredibly helpful.

Jessica Vines

Southside Middle School Batesville

AR AIMS has been a steady source of positive influence on my teaching for most of my 20+ year career.

Mark Meredith

Russellville High School

Because of the resources, the teachers, and the consultants that you have provided us, the students have gained so much and have had the opportunity to succeed.

Dickie Thomasson

Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy High School

Everyone was involved and motivated. Follow up on how to encourage all levels of student learning. One of the BEST inservice workshops I have had in my 34 years of teaching!

Danette Smith

Bauxite High School

Every year I return to my school with strategies to help my students. An added plus is simply being with other English teachers to spur each other on.

Kim Sanders

Booneville High School

I can honestly say as a science teacher for over 25 years, the AIMS initiative and its resources have been the most powerful tool I have used to better myself as a teacher.

Chris Coker

Camden Fairview High School

Fall conferences and mock readings help fill in the gaps with up-to-date, well-researched strategies to help in my classroom. Every year I add a few of those to my tool-box.

Andrew White

Gentry High School

Last year, 82% of my students earned college credit on the Lit exam. Their phenomenal success is due to the high quality training, resources, and support I have received from AIMS!

Tim Sisk

Sylvan Hills High School

Teachers gain confidence in their ability allowing them to coach their students to produce better exam responses. The ultimate benefit goes back to the students.

Tim Trawick

Conway High School

Through AR AIMS, I have refined my instruction of close reading strategies, prompt deconstruction, competent thesis statements, and strong analytical commentary.

Michelle Hastings

Benton High School

This workshop provided exactly what I needed, quality activities/lessons that were standard-aligned.

Christine Koch

Bryant Junior HIgh

Arkansas Advanced Initiative for Math and Science, Inc., (AR AIMS),  a non-profit organization affiliated with the National Math & Science Initiative, invites schools to request a partnership with Arkansas AIMS for content mentoring services and teacher support.

